Jaya Bachchan complains to Big B, 'you never send me flowers or letters': Watch

Mumbai, October 11
Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was seen complaining to her husband and superstar Amitabh Bachchan for not sending flowers and letters to her like he sends to others as a token of appreciation.
She said questioning Big B: "I have not seen but heard that when you are impressed with someone's work or nature, you send that person either flowers or letters but you never sent it to me. Did you ever?" Abhishek Bachchan also nodded his head and Big B replied: "This programme is going public and it is not a good thing." Jaya also made Big B speechless by asking an interesting question that what he would do if he is stuck with her on an island and the 'Shakti' star failed to answer it and asked for options. To which Jaya said that there are no options for this question.
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Bachchan was also left teary-eyed after Jaya's revelation and he was also touched when Abhishek Bachchan talked about the best script of his life.
Starting as a voice-narrator from Mrinal Sen's 'Bhuvan Shome, playing one of the seven protagonists in 'Saat Hindustani', to starring along with superstar Rajesh Khanna and then achieving success with his work in 'Zanjeer', 'Deewar' , 'Don' and 'Trishul', the 'angry young man' of the film industry has created his own aura and his acting skills make him an actor par excellence.
'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
IANS
