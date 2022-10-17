Jaya Bachchan tells mediaperson 'hope you fall'; Navya Naveli fails to calm angry 'nani', video surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

Actress and politician Jaya Bachchan had made an appearance at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

She, however, created a buzz on the internet after she was seen getting miffed at the media as she was papped arriving at the venue.

A video has surfaced on the internet showing Jaya Bachchan telling a mediaperson, who reportedly almost fell, "Serves you well. I hope you... double fall."

The video also showed her asking the paparazzi: “Aap log koun hain? (Who are you)”?

She went on to say, “Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (which media house do you belong to)?”

Some cameramen are heard telling her that they were a part of paparazzi teams like Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani, Jaya appeared confused. “What? Who? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh (Which newspaper is this)?”

After introducing themselves as ‘paparazzi’, Jaya turned away and walked towards the entrance gate of the event.

Jaya was trolled for her behaviour. One wrote: “No need to click her pictures of such bakwas lady. Atleast u guys take care of ur self-respect, she always insult you guys. Look at other stars, they always say tons of time thanks to you guys. So better don't take pictures of this bakwas lady.”

#Jaya Bachchan