Jaya Bachchan’s irate question to paparazzi in 2014 boomerangs back in form of viral meme

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan’s old video has suddenly surfaced, taking social media by storm. Nearly eight years back, Jaya was seen scolding a journalist, on being asked a question which made her slight uncomfortable and she lashed out at journalist saying, “ Aap bataye, ye jagha hai kya is sawal ko poochne ka”(You tell, is it right place to ask this question)?

Instagram users brought back this video and have been using it as voice over for their reels. Users are mimicking the phrase “ Ye jagha hai kya is sawal ko poochne ka”, while placing them in different hypothetical situations.

"When you are at a family function and some random relative asks you how your studies are going and what your career plans are," wrote one fan as he lip-synced to this line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Gidwani (@veergidwani)

An airline crew member also took part in this meme fest and wrote, “When passengers ask about my relationship status”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Praju 🌸 (@_prajakta__)

Jaya made this statement at a store launch of her sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan. The very same day, she also lost her cool at fans for clicking her photos without her consent.