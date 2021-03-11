'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey all set to take over The Kapil Sharma Show

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 5

A ‘jordaar, jabardast and bahu saras’ Sunday awaits as the cast of the upcoming comedy-drama, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'—Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, will be gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show!

Watch on as Ranveer Singh enters the sets and charges up the atmosphere with his electrifying persona with fans cheering his name. The actor's charm sweeps Kapil off his feet quite literally as he lifts him up and embraces him in a big hug.

The actor would also be seen flaunting his lingual game as he imitates well-known personalities from the industry and shows off his awesome dance skills, first dancing to 'Ram Chahe Leela' with Kiku Sharda as Bumper and then to 'Dholida' with his fans.

Take a look at one of the photos shared by Ranveer:

A screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram Stories.

Ranveer Singh shared glimpses from the show on his Instagram handle:

Not just this, but Shalini, the lead actress of the will, will be showing off her singing skills with 'Mai Pareshaan'.

Adding to the masti, host Kapil Sharma would be engaging the duo in a fun game of 'Guess the Name' as they guess the names of Gujarati snacks.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.