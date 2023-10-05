Jaz Sinclair shares her perspective on Marie's empowering journey in Gen V

Unveiling a diabolical spinoff from the acclaimed The Boys universe, Prime Video’s recently released series Gen V, swpinoff to The Boys, offers a fresh perspective on the world where superhumans and corporate machinations collide.

In Gen V, we follow the enigmatic character Marie, played by the brilliant Jaz Sinclair, as she enters the Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes. Fueled by her determination and a secret agenda, Marie navigates the treacherous halls of this power-hungry institution, where appearances are deceiving, alliances are fragile, and the pursuit of power is relentless.

Jaz Sinclair shares her perspective on Marie’s empowering journey, “I think when Marie comes to the school and sees all the ideology, even the posters and the statues of Homelander and A-Train and everybody, for Marie, it just makes her feel spunky like it just makes her feel like that’s me, and I can do that. You know, it’s a reminder of why she’s here and where she wants to go. More than that, it is like a looming presence.”

Marie’s character development, marked by surprises, relationships, and self-discovery, is a central element in the series. Further expanding on Marie’s interesting arc in the series, Sinclair adds, “I love Marie’s arc. I love that she comes into this school in survival mode, and is surprised by her relationships and her friendships, and the horrors of the school and the crumbling of this system that she was taught to trust. And, her coming into her power.”

Gen V is a masterful blend of dark humor, intense action, and thought-provoking social commentary, maintaining the spirit of The Boys.