JD Chekravarthy marks his Telugu OTT debut with Dayaa

Telugu crime thriller, Hotstar Specials Dayaa is set to release on August 4. Produced by SVF Entertainment, it features JD Chekravarthy, Ramya Nambeesan, and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. Capturing life in a quaint fishing village, Pavan Sadineni’s directorial debut tells the unusual story of a freezer van driver with a dark past.

The crime thriller follows the life of Daya (played by JD Chekravarthy) on a fateful night when he discovers a woman’s body in his van. His life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes enmeshed in crime and bloodshed. Mystery remains at the core of the series as it explores morality, dark pasts, and the cost of unearthing the truth.

Chekravarthy says, “Dayaa is a very special project for me as it marks my debut in the Telugu OTT space. At first, I was taken aback by the concept, as it is not something you think of every day. It was not just the script that made me want to be a part of this story; it was a series of inspiring moments in the story that fascinated me, and only a director with great prowess is capable of that. I feel grateful to have received a layered and nuanced character like Dayaa for this milestone in my career. I can’t wait to see how viewers react to my character.”