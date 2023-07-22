‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’: Remembering Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 22
Mukesh, proclaimed as ‘Voice of the millennium’, is one of the iconic singers who was considered among the most popular and acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry back in the 60s.
His song ‘Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai’ from the film ‘Rajnigandha’ (1973) won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.
He was among one of the legendary top three playback singers, he even sang for actor Dev Anand and was the first voice of celebs like Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna.
On the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, take a look at his timeless melodies.
Mera Joota Hai Japani
Sung by Mukesh, the evergreen song featured in the film ‘Shree 420’ and was picturised on Raj Kapoor. Shailendra’s lyrics brilliantly convey the protagonist’s belief in finding happiness in the simplest of things, such as his Japanese shoes. Shankar Jaikishan’s music adds to the cheerful and catchy melody, making it a favourite of audiences even now.
Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai
The track first appeared in the 1972 film ‘Shor’ and became an instant hit due to its soulfullyrics written by Santosh Anand and composition by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The song received massive response from the audience.
Awara Hoon
Penned by Shailendra and composed by Shankar Jaikishan the song featured in the film ‘Awaara’ and became an instant hit. The song represents the carefree character of the protagonist, Raj Kapoor, who accepts life’s obstacles with optimism.
Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan
Talking about Mukesh’s iconic song, how can someone forget this evergreen hit from the film ‘Mera Naam Joker’. This soulful trackis anode to life’s journey, capturing the essence of pleasures, sorrows, and emotions felt along the road.
Aa Ab Laut Chalein
The trackfrom the film ‘Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hai’, in which Raj Kapoor plays a rustic villager, highlights a desire to return to one’s roots and motherland. Mukesh’s powerful performance, supported by Shankar Jaikishan’s music and Shailendra’s evocative lyrics, elevates the song to an emotional and unforgettable level.
