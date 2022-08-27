Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins cast of The Boys Season 4

Veteran actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been roped in as a recurring guest star for The Boys Season 4.

However, details of his character are being kept under wraps. Morgan is currently seen in the hit AMC series, The Walking Dead, where he made his debut in the final episode of Season 6 as the infamous antagonist, Negan. His performance earned him a 2016 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series. He also won Best Villain at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards for his work in Season 7.

Following the conclusion of The Walking Dead, Morgan will reprise his role of Negan in the upcoming spin-off series Isle of the Dead. Along with Lauren Cohan reprising her role as Maggie, Isle of the Dead will follow the pair through post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Morgan and Cohan will also serve as executive producers on the series that is set to premiere in 2023 on AMC.