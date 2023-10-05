Jennifer Aniston believes sleeping well is key to her good health

IANS

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston thinks that getting a good amount of ‘rest’ has helped her stay healthy and vibrant. “I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important. I feel it when I don’t get enough rest,” the Hollywood star said. “In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head space. Our world is really going through some challenges and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise.”

Earlier this year, Aniston described sleep as ‘beautiful’. The actress has struggled with insomnia for years, and she has now grown to appreciate the value of sleeping well. She told: “Sleep is extraordinary. It’s beautiful. When you’re younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, ‘I can survive on three to five hours of sleep and I feel great,’ and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn’t as good as it should be,” she added.

Aniston also acknowledged that lack of sleep can lead to other health problems. The actress, who is best known for playing Rachel Green in the TV sitcom Friends, said: “Lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues.”