Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

Los Angeles, April 23

Actress Jennifer Aniston would love to make a third 'Murder Mystery' film.

The 54-year-old actress teamed up with close pal Adam Sandler in the mystery comedy Netflix movies, starting with the 2019 original and this year's sequel, and she hopes Nick and Audrey Spitz will be back for more antics, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I hope so. I would love to make it three and I know Adam would too. But it really all depends on if people love this one like they did the first, and of course, if Netflix want us," she said with regard to another installment when speaking to Best UK.

Jennifer shared a video with Adam on Instagram. Take a look:

The former 'Friends' star, who, along with Adam, serves as a producer on the movie, was recently asked whether she and Adam stick to the script entirely or whether they ad-lib and admitted that it can be a mix of both depending on the take, as the pair both noted how much they make each other laugh on set.

She told Collider: "We do a little bit of everything. Yeah. Usually, there's always something a little different from take to take, wouldn't you say?" Adam replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. We like to make each other laugh." Jennifer added: "Which is fun, and he does all the time. And it usually makes it in the movie, not the break, but the line."

