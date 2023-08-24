Jennifer Aniston reveals why she prefers to be single

IANS

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt and dated John Mayer, and then got hitched to Justin Theroux in the years since, has admitted that she was never excited to pursue adult relationships after seeing her parents’ divorce.

“It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone,” she said. “My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that’. I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo.”

The former Friends star went on to explain that her late parents, who split in 1980 after 15 years of marriage, did not give her any ‘real training’ in the field of finding romance and still to this day, she finds it a ‘challenge’ to be in a relationship.

“So I didn’t have any real training in that give and take. It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have...”

The actress previously explained that watching her parents be ‘unkind’ to each other when she was growing up had put her off from experiencing a relationship, but insisted that she did not hold any resentment towards her mother or father.

She said: “I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think, ‘I don’t want to do that’. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that. So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade’.”

Cancel culture is ‘obnoxious’

Actress Jennifer Aniston after being caught in the whole controversy regarding Jamie Foxx’s allegedly anti-Semitic social media post has now called ‘cancel culture’ as an obnoxious trend, wondering if there is any end to it all. The 54-year-old actress said: “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.” Cancel culture is the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure. The trend has become very big and has been frequently criticised by many celebrities, ranging from Chris Rock, Lizzo, Cate Blanchette, Elon Musk and more. IANS

