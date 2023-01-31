Jennifer Aniston turns desi girl, wears Manish Malhotra lehenga in Murder Mystery 2 that took 3 months to get ready

Mumbai, January 31
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's upcoming film "Murder Mystery 2" has a unique India connect: the "Friends" actor has worn an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga for an Indian wedding sequence in the Netflix movie.
The streaming platform shared the trailer of the movie on Twitter on Monday night in which Aniston is seen taking part in the ceremony as a bridesmaid.
According to Malhotra's team, renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire picked the ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga as it was a beach wedding scene.
The attire, which took approximately three months to create, includes "graduating rectangular motifs, intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets and a handmade back tassle".
Directed by Jeremy Garelick, "Murder Mystery 2" takes place four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Aniston) solved their first murder mystery.
Here's the tailer:
The two are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.
"Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect," the plotline reads.
The film also stars Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani and Dany Boon.
James Vanderbilt has penned the movie. Vanderbilt is also producing it along with Sandler, Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, A J Dix and Allen Covert.
Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran serve as co-producers.
"Murder Mystery 2" will start streaming on Netflix from March 31.
