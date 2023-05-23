Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

IANS

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi touched down at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday to promote their label’s first-ever documentary feature Bread and Roses, a harrowing and emotional look at the lives of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

After two decades of American occupation, the nation fell once again to the insurgent group, which moved quickly to strip women of basic rights — simple things like the ability to work, appear in public without a male chaperone and receive an education.

“It all just collapsed in a matter of days,” Jennifer Lawrence said.

In the infancy of building their production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence and Ciarrocchi pursued Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani (A Thousand Girls Like Me) to help capture the stories of the suppressed women on the ground. The finished film, which was received with tears at its world premiere on the Croisette, largely comprises video filmed by its three subjects. Crews could not safely enter Afghanistan, nor could Mani, who had been abroad working when the Taliban took over the country.

“The director was given footage from women using their cell phones, there was one trusted camera person that was used occasionally,” Lawrence said. Ciarrocchi recalled the high stress of protecting Mani and the subjects from retaliation.

“Sahra had been out of Kabul for about a month by the time it fell, she was in France. The great news now is that all of our protagonists are safely out of Afghanistan. We wanted to make sure that these women were safe and that we were being thoughtful, while also trying to shape a film. That was a wild set of responsibilities for us, and a very new experience,” said Ciarrocchi.

“It makes me think about when I was little, how much I hated going to school. We take for granted that education is a way out for these women. Our subject had all of that stripped away and can’t even go outside without a chaperone. It’s a right to have as a human, to have something to do every day and be productive in society,” she said. Bread and Roses is currently for sale out of the Cannes film market.

Lawrence and her partner are hopeful that the film will receive worldwide distribution, warning that its themes are more relevant than one would suspect in places like America. “There is not much separating us from these other countries,” said Lawrence.