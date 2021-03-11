Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married the second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot once again. The couple first got married in Las Vegas in July. This time, an extravagant ceremony was held at an 87-acre property in Georgia on Saturday (August 20). Pictures of the lavish event have gone viral. While Jennifer wore a white gown with a long trail, Ben was seen in a tuxedo. Guests were seen sporting white outfits.

Photo: Instagram

After their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, it was reported that the wedding in Georgia will be a multi-day event. Jennifer had previously shared, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance after nearly 18 years since they first broke up in the early 2000s. — TMS