Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married the second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot once again. The couple first got married in Las Vegas in July. This time, an extravagant ceremony was held at an 87-acre property in Georgia on Saturday (August 20). Pictures of the lavish event have gone viral. While Jennifer wore a white gown with a long trail, Ben was seen in a tuxedo. Guests were seen sporting white outfits.
After their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, it was reported that the wedding in Georgia will be a multi-day event. Jennifer had previously shared, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance after nearly 18 years since they first broke up in the early 2000s. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him