Jennifer Lopez calls AI 'scary', says her face is manipulated in commercials for 'selling skincare'

Los Angeles, May 28

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who stars as a data analyst in her latest film "Atlas", says she has experienced the “scary” side of artificial intelligence (AI) with skincare advertisements using manipulated photos of her face.

Lopez further said there are two sides to technological advancements and her Netflix movie does a good job at depicting them.

“Selling skincare that I know nothing about” using manipulated photos of her face covered in “wrinkles”, she told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of “Atlas”.

“It's really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, (AI) is really scary... I think you should be respectful of AI… We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides,” she added.

In the movie, Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of AI, who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot (played by Simu Liu) with whom she shares a mysterious past.

“But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it,” read the streamer's official plotline.

Directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, “Atlas” also stars Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

