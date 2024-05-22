Jennifer Lopez opens up about feeling ‘misunderstood’ amidst divorce rumours with Ben Affleck

Washington, May 22
Amidst swirling rumours surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about feeling "misunderstood at times," drawing parallels between her emotions and those of her character in her upcoming sci-fi film, 'Atlas’.
In an interview with People magazine at the film's Los Angeles premiere, Lopez expressed, "We are so different because she, like, doesn't wear any of her emotions. She's so closed off and I am too much emotional sometimes."
She further reflected on her character's strength and certainty, remarking, "At times. She was very sure... felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit." The 54-year-old star's remarks come amidst ongoing speculation about her relationship with Affleck, whom she married in July 2022.
Recent reports from Page Six revealed Affleck's house-hunting activities in Los Angeles, coinciding with Lopez's solo real estate browsing.
However, insiders have clarified that Lopez's property search is unrelated to divorce rumours, suggesting she is considering investment opportunities.
Sources also hinted at marital troubles brewing for several months, with recent events adding fuel to the breakup speculation.
Lopez's social media activity, including a 'like' on an Instagram post about unhealthy relationship traits, intensified the rumours.
Additionally, a source close to Affleck revealed his reconsideration of their union, expressing sentiments of disillusionment.
Insiders suggest Affleck feels Lopez struggles with satisfaction, citing it as a significant issue in their relationship.
Recent solo appearances by Lopez, including her attendance at the 'Atlas' premiere with her wedding band on display, have only fuelled speculation, particularly as Affleck was occupied with filming commitments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches
The North Block houses the Home Ministry
‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners
The poll body asked both the parties to desist from campaign...
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
"Mera munda vi Sidhu varga hi hoshiar bane," said a middle-a...
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case
Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...
In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state
Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway