Jennifer Lopez stuns in white as she catches Broadway revival of Cabaret

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez visited the spectacular new Broadway production of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s legendary musical with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. JLo visited the Kit Kat Club for the Broadway Revival of Cabaret.
Cabaret is a musical with the notes by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. It is based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten. Her visit coincides with reports that the actress is working on her own Kander and Ebb musical, a cinematic adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Lopez will appear in the film with Andor’s Diego Luna and Promised Land’s Tonatiuh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral bonds scheme is the biggest '...
ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren
With these arrests, the total number of people taken into cu...
US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark
In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...