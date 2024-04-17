Jennifer Lopez stuns in white as she catches Broadway revival of Cabaret

ANI

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez visited the spectacular new Broadway production of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s legendary musical with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. JLo visited the Kit Kat Club for the Broadway Revival of Cabaret.

Cabaret is a musical with the notes by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. It is based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten. Her visit coincides with reports that the actress is working on her own Kander and Ebb musical, a cinematic adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Lopez will appear in the film with Andor’s Diego Luna and Promised Land’s Tonatiuh.