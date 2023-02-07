Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr's I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel in the works

Los Angeles, February 7
Sony Pictures is reviving its popular slasher franchise "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with a sequel movie and lead stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr are in talks to reprise their roles.
According to entertainment website Deadline, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been roped in to direct the film, with Leah McKendrick on board to write the script.
The original movie follows four young friends bound by a tragic accident who are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town.
The original was a global hit and helped launch the careers of Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe.
Plot details for the upcoming installment are unknown.
Neal H Moritz is also in talks to return as producer.
