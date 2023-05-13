Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock

Los Angeles, May 13
Actor Jeremy Allen White's wife has filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage.
Actress Addison Timlin filed the request for legal separation from 'The Bear and Shameless' star in Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.
The pair have been married since October 2019, when they tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They share two daughters together, Ezer and Dolores.
As per Mirror.co.uk, while the reason for their split remains unclear, it comes just four months after Jeremy paid tribute to his wife when he accepted a Golden Globe award.
Addison and Jeremy are thought to have met when they were just teenagers after both working on the 2008 film 'Afterschool'.
Mirror.co.uk further states that their friendship is thought to have then blossomed into a romance around 2013.
At the time, Addison told Harper's Bazaar: "I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy.
"We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."
The pair married a year after welcoming their first daughter. Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson both served as witnesses for the wedding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka poll results: Congress crosses 113-seat majority mark required to form government; PM Modi offers best wishes
BJP wins 56 seats and ahead in eight segments; JD(S) emerges...
Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'
Sushil Rinku doesn't trail in any round
'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result
Addresses a press conference after Congress’s good showing i...
Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him
With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...
AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP
Helps AAP make a re-entry to Lok Sabha, he is now one of the...