Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock

IANS

Los Angeles, May 13

Actor Jeremy Allen White's wife has filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage.

Actress Addison Timlin filed the request for legal separation from 'The Bear and Shameless' star in Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The pair have been married since October 2019, when they tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They share two daughters together, Ezer and Dolores.

As per Mirror.co.uk, while the reason for their split remains unclear, it comes just four months after Jeremy paid tribute to his wife when he accepted a Golden Globe award.

Addison and Jeremy are thought to have met when they were just teenagers after both working on the 2008 film 'Afterschool'.

Mirror.co.uk further states that their friendship is thought to have then blossomed into a romance around 2013.

At the time, Addison told Harper's Bazaar: "I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy.

"We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."

The pair married a year after welcoming their first daughter. Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson both served as witnesses for the wedding.