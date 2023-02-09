 Jeremy Renner moving around in wheelchair, laughing with pals: Evangeline Lilly : The Tribune India

Jeremy Renner moving around in wheelchair, laughing with pals: Evangeline Lilly

The 52-year-old actor met with an accident on New Year's Day

Jeremy Renner moving around in wheelchair, laughing with pals: Evangeline Lilly

Jeremy Renner has been sharing health updates with fans and friends on social media. Instagram/supporterofjeremyrenner



Los Angeles, February 9

Actress Evangeline Lilly has told how her 'The Hurt Locker' co-star Jeremy Renner has been moving around in a wheelchair and "laughing with friends" following his near-tragic snowplough accident.

The 52-year-old actor was crushed on New Year's Day in Lake Tahoe by his Pistenbully snowcat machine, leaving him with more than 30 shattered bones, but Lilly, who starred alongside Jeremy in 2008 movie 'The Hurt Locker', says he was "laughing with friends" when she went to see him "the other night," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "He was in a wheelchair. He has recovered like a mo-fo. I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' "I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle." She said it was an "intense" visit to Renner's house, but told how her pal is "incredibly brave and strong" and now has a "journey to go through".

She added to Access Hollywood: "He's made of something really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful.

"He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic - and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me. It's been days and I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see.

"He's got a journey to go through now. That's what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he's on the other side now."

Last month, it was revealed Renner was trying to shield his nephew from injury when he was almost killed by his snowplough.

IANS

#jeremy Renner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Haryana

Haryana suspends costly housing plan in Gurugram, Faridabad

4
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

5
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

6
Punjab

Policemen attacked with swords in Mohali, 40 hurt

7
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

8
Himachal

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

9
Nation

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

10
Trending

Watch: Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws' house

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address amidst slogan-shouting by opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi replies on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address amidst slogan-shouting by opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha

Takes swipe at protesting opposition members, saying their a...

Supreme Court agrees to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms

Supreme Court agrees to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentione...

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

The revelations are made in a report by UN Secretary-General...

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

The ATS states this in its chargesheet filed in a local cour...

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Was detained at a police checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road


Cities

View All

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Amritsar: Hope of cure lures people to churches

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank's server room catches fire in Delhi's Greater Kailash

NSE phone-tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in money-laundering case

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL