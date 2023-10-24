Jeremy Renner working on music inspired by his own snow plow accident recovery

ANI

Los Angeles, October 24

Actor Jeremy Renner is restarting his music career.

Taking to Instagram, Jeremy teased a new collection of songs directly inspired by his near-fatal snow plow accident that took place on January 1 and the resulting recovery process.

"A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan. 1 this year. Love and Titanium' has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all," he wrote in an Instagram post that appears to show part of the album cover.

The image of the album art was accompanied by the text "soon." The particular update has left his fans excited.

"Looks very awesome Jeremy can't wait to hear it," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for new music," another one wrote.

On Jan. 1, Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent several surgeries after he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow, People reported.

While Renner is best known for his acting chops, he has also established himself as a musician with the release of several singles since 2018 and two albums he dropped in 2020.

Most recently, he wrote and sang 'Rebel on the Road' for the soundtrack of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations, which premiered in April.

Renner previously spoke to the publicaton in 2019 about his musical beginnings, revealing that he was initially drawn to music before acting and taught himself how to play the piano, guitar and drums at a young age.

"My family was my first love, and then music," he revealed at the time. "Acting came into my brain around 20. Music has always been my first love as far as something other than my family."

