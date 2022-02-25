Jerry Lewis’ co-stars level allegations of sexual assault

Actress Karen Sharpe and Hope Holiday have accused comedian-actor-director Jerry Lewis of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct in a new short documentary and expose published by Vanity Fair. The interviews of Karen and Hope were conducted by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the duo who had earlier handled Mia Farrow’s allegations against Woody Allen in the documentary series Allen v Farrow and are the directors of the Oscar-nominated The Hunting Ground.

Karen met Jerry when she was cast as the latter’s love interest in the 1964 comedy The Disorderly Orderly. Recollecting the incident, Karen said she was trying on the costumes in Jerry’s office when he ordered everyone to get out of the room except her. She accused Jerry of sexually assaulting her. As a punishment for Karen’s resistance, the crew was asked not to speak to her except the director and assistant director, when she returned to the set after a few days. She could not quit the film as she was under a contract. The comedian did not interact with her or acknowledge her unless they were on camera together for a scene. —IANS