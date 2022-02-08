Jhund teaser: Amitabh Bachchan says his team is ready

Chandigarh, February 8
After delays due to pandemic and copyright issues, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund is finally ready to take off. Some days back, the megastar announced the release date of the film and on Tuesday, he shared a new teaser of the sports drama. B
Based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur-based NGO Slum Soccer, Jhund narrates the story of a professor who motivates slum kids to form a football team and directs them to find a purpose in life.
In the teaser, we can see a bunch of street children creating music from waste material. Then enters Big B, walking up to them and the group of kids follow him, reflecting the mentor-student relationship between them.
Watch the teaser shared by Amitabh Bachchan:
View this post on Instagram
A Nagraj Manjul directorial, it marks his debut in Bollywood. Nagraj is known or Marathi blockbuster Sairat and critically-acclaimed Fandry.
Jhund has had its own share of troubles. It got delayed for two years because of Covid-19 pandemic and there were also copyright issued, which prevented it from releasing on OTT platforms. It will now release theatrically on March 4.
Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon