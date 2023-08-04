Jigyasa talks about her audio show, Majburi Mein Bandha Ek Rishta

Jigyasa is a 22-year-old who discovered her passion for writing during the challenging days of the lockdown. Hailing from Katihar in Bihar, Jigyasa balanced her studies with her love for writing, particularly for the audio series, Majburi Mein Bandha Ek Rishta.
Talking about the same, Jigyasa says, “During the depths of the lockdown, I discovered a glimmer of hope and a path to my dreams. Pocket FM became my sanctuary, where my words found wings. Majburi Mein Bandha Ek Rishta is a heartfelt tale of emotions and resilience, narrated through the canvas of audio. I’m grateful for the blessings.”
