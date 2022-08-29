Jiiva takes the OTT leap, to host star-studded Tamil game show

Chennai, August 29
Known for a filmography filled with unforgettable characters, among the highly appreciated Kollywood actors, Jiiva is set to take his next leap in entertainment as he associates with aha Tamil to host the show 'Sarkaar with Jiiva'.
As he embarks on a journey to explore the new format, viewers will see him in an all-new avatar in the upcoming game show.
Sharing his excitement, Jiiva said: "Exploring new formats is always challenging, but it's great as I love taking challenges head-on. I'm an avid fan of game shows; the concept has always been intriguing, and I knew there was no other platform than aha Tamil to start my journey as a host for a game show." The novel format will feature four stars every episode. With the Tamil version on the anvil, 'Sarkaar' is a show that has tasted success and popularity in aha Telugu.
Watch the promo of the show:

Announcing the show, Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, said: "Entertainment, when done with a sense of purpose, can be a powerful tool that can break cynicism and bring about happiness. We have always strived to inspire a billion imaginations while working toward giving our audience something new and exciting.
"And for 'Sarkaar with Jiiva', we are happy to collaborate with Mr. Jiiva on a project which is so special as we foray into this new genre." Focusing on driving the entertainment quotient, aha Tamil, the 100 per cent regional OTT platform has intriguing web series such as AkashVaani, Ammuchi 2, Kuthukku Pathu and Emojiis, in its portfolio.
aha Tamil is set to foray into the Non-fiction genre with the game show that presents some of the most popular stars sitting in the hot seat, allowing Jiiva to play with them and stand a chance to learn and win something big on 'Sarkaar with Jiiva'.
--IANS
