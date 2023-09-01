Jhumma Mitra talks about her role Padma in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

When you heard the title Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, what thoughts came to your mind?

When I heard the title Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, I thought that it was a story about love that is pure, holy, equal and strong, like Shiv and Shakti.

Can you provide some details about your character in the show?

I play Padma, the daughter of the Kashyap family. She is funny, sarcastic, manipulative and sly. She is insecure about her position in the family and hence dances to the tunes of Mandira as Mandira is the show-runner in the Kashyap family.

How much do you personally relate to your character in the series?

The only thing that Padma and I share is that we both are funny. Otherwise, Padma and I are poles apart nature wise.

What has it been like collaborating with Prateek Sharma on this project?

Having met Prateek Sharma only once, it would be nice to see him more often on our sets.

The backdrop of the show is set in Varanasi. What are your thoughts on that aspect?

Varanasi is a beautiful city rich in culture and heritage.