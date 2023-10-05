 Jimmy Sheirgill shares what he regrets as an actor : The Tribune India

Jimmy Sheirgill shares what he regrets as an actor

Jimmy Sheirgill is now being seen in Netflix series 'Choona'. Instagram/jimmysheirgill



IANS

Mumbai, October 5

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill has shared that one mistake he regrets in his acting career is shedding his chocolate boy image and opting for intense roles.

The actor, who is now being seen in the Netflix series 'Choona', spoke candidly about his role in it, the character roles he has been doing over the years and a mistake he regrets making in his acting career.

Check out the trailer of 'Choona':

Talking about a mistake he made in his acting career, he said, "I want to tell all the young actors of today that one should enjoy the image of a chocolate boy in their prime youth. Don't try to rush towards mature roles. Enjoy this phase as much because it will never come back. You will automatically move towards mature roles in your career. This is one mistake I made in my career that I was in a rush to change my chocolate boy image. And I regret doing that today."

Talking about performing character roles, he said, "I feel I stayed relevant for so many years in the industry because of the character roles. I was doing back to back romance, singing songs and one day I realised people would have enough of this now. That's when I decided to do character roles and I did films like 'Munna Bhai', 'A Wednesday', 'Tanu weds Manu' and it all started to make a difference for me."

'Choona' is a heist comedy drama created, written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer.

It also features Ashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Chandan Roy, Gyanendra Tripathi, Monika Panwar. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

