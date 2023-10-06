Jimmy Sheirgill talks about one mistake he made as an actor

IANS

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill has said the one mistake he regretted in his acting career was shedding his chocolate boy image and opting for intense roles.

The actor, who is now being seen in Netflix series Choona, said, “I want to tell all the young actors of today that one should enjoy the image of a chocolate boy in their prime youth. Don’t try to rush towards mature roles. Enjoy this phase as much because it will never come back. You will automatically move towards mature roles in your career. This is one mistake I made in my career that I was in a rush to change my chocolate boy image. And I regret doing that today.”

About performing character roles, he said, “I stayed relevant for so many years in the industry because of the character roles. I was doing back-to-back romance, singing songs and one day I realised people would have enough of this now. That’s when I decided to do character roles and I did films like Munna Bhai, A Wednesday, Tanu weds Manu and it all started to make a difference for me.” Choona is a heist comedy drama created, written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer.