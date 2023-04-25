Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller ‘Aazam’

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with grey shades in the upcoming crime thriller Aazam, which is slated to release on May 19. The makers have released a motion poster of Aazam unveiling Jimmy’s look as Javed. In the poster, Jimmy is seen at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India.

Jimmy said: “I play the role of Javed, a close associate of Nawab Khan, who is one of the most powerful dons in the city’s underworld. Javed is a complex character with shades of grey, and I had a great time exploring his psyche.”

Directed by Shravan Tiwari and produced by T.B. Patel, the film also features Vivek Ghamande, Govind Namdev, Raza Murad, Sayaji Rao Shinde, Ali Khan, Anang Desai, Shishir Sharma, Sanjeev Tyagi and Mustaq Khan.

Director Shravan Tiwari shared: “I’m excited to bring this gripping story to the audiences. The film is a mix of crime and mystery genres, and we have worked hard to create an immersive world that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Aazam revolves around the succession battle of mafia don Nawab Khan, who controls the syndicate of five partners governing the city. Kader, Nawab’s son, is his legitimate heir in the business, but he plans to eliminate all his father’s associates on the advice of his colleague Javed. However, Kader’s plan fails as other syndicate members have their own agenda for the gang war. In the middle of this conspiracy, DCP Joshi is trying to stop the gang war. —IANS