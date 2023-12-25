Jingle bells!

Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who is seen as the lead in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, has opened up on his Christmas plans this year, and shared how he is planning to organise a secret Santa activity on the sets of the show.
The Choti Sarrdaarni fame actor shared that he adores Christmas. Talking about the celebration, Avinesh said, “There’s just something about the decorations, Santa Claus, yummy treats, delicious fruitcakes, and the overall festive vibes that make the occasion so special. Every year, my family and I follow a tradition of spending time together, watching Christmas movies with the kids almost every weekend. And also decorate the Christmas tree with them.”
Avinesh said that he meets his friends and participates in Secret Santa by buying gifts. “It’s a fun tradition that brings a lot of joy,” he said.
Avinesh added, “Since I’ll be shooting for Ikk Kudi Punjab Di this year, I plan to organise a Secret Santa activity on set and get all my co-stars to participate. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”
