'Jinna Jinna', a romantic number from Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa-starrer ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’, is out now

Chandigarh, February 17
Besides the storyline, performances and direction, if there is one thing that can make or break the chances of a movie to become a blockbuster, then it has to be its music. Upcoming Punjabi movie ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’ is all set to release on March 4 and its songs have already become popular.
The romantic track 'Jinna Jinna', which released today, is being loved by the fans of Sonam Bajwa and Gurnam Bhullar - the lead actors of the movie. The song is receiving praise from all over the world on YouTube.
Sung by Gurnam Bhullar, ‘Jinna Jinna’ is also written and composed by Gurnam himself. The music is given by Daddy Beats, the video is choreographed by Feroz A Khan.
Watch the video here:
Now, you may be wondering why Sonam Bajwa says ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere’ despite all the love and romance. Well, to know this you have to wait for the movie to release.
The story of ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’ is written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit. The film is being produced by Gurnam Bhullar's own production company ‘Diamond Star Worldwide Movies’ and the music of the film will be given by Janglee Music.
'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' will be released on March 4.
