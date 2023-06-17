JioCinema reveals the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2

The sets of Bigg Boss OTT have been designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar. This season the ‘strange house’ theme takes centrestage with its design featuring recycled elements.

Commenting on the thought, Omung Kumar says, “The ‘strange house’ of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today’s times. We took an unconventional approach to discovering art in everyday things, proving that even the most unexpected items can become works of art. This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces.”

Offering non-stop entertainment and multi-cam action, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to stream from today (June 17) with Salman Khan as the host.