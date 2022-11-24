 Joe Jonas reveals he auditioned for Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' role : The Tribune India

Joe Jonas reveals he auditioned for Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' role

Joe felt bad for not getting the role

Joe Jonas reveals he auditioned for Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' role

Joe Jonas and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. ANI



ANI

Washington, November 24

American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas recently revealed that he auditioned for the lead role in 2012's Marc Webb directorial 'The Amazing Spider-Man', which ultimately starred Andrew Garfield.

According to People magazine, during a new episode of the 'Just for Variety' podcast, while speaking about a role that he felt bad for not getting, Joe made this revelation.

He said, "I can name probably a couple. In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant. I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it." "Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, "I got an in here." But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself," Joe added during the 'Just for Variety' podcast.

On being asked whether he ever wore the Spider-Man costume during the audition process, Joe replied, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day." Back in 2010, when Joe had been questioned if he'd be interested in playing Spider-Man, as casting was underway at the time, he had mostly dodged the question, reported People magazine.

As for Garfield, who did get the role in 'The Amazing Spider-Man', also starred in its sequel. He then reprised his role in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which starred Tom Holland, alongside the first 'Spider-Man' star Tobey Maguire.

#Andrew Garfield #Joe Jonas #Spider Man

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

2
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

4
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

5
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

6
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

7
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

8
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

9
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

10
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-...

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor is undergoing treatment a...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala