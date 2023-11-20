Joe Jonas shares video on embarrassing moment with fan, she responds

IANS

Los Angeles, Nov 20

Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas has shared an awkward fan encounter he had while on the road. The 34-year-old performer recently posted a video on Instagram from a Jonas Brothers tour stop in Minnesota, which he fittingly captioned 'Pain'.

In the clip, he recounted an embarrassing moment he'll never forget, reports People magazine. "OK, story time," he began. "So, I was walking out of a brewery this afternoon here in Minneapolis and someone stopped and asked for a photo. We took a photo; she's very lovely.”

That's when the seemingly smooth encounter took an embarrassing turn, he explained. "And then on the way out she said, 'Have a good show tomorrow,' and I said, 'You too.' And she might be a performer — I don't know," he continued. "But it's pretty much the equivalent of when you're checking in for a flight and they're like, 'Have a safe flight.' Then you're like, 'You too', and you just feel like you wanna die inside."

As per People, in a fun twist to Jonas' story, the aforementioned fan saw his post and responded to it. "HAHAHAH Hi Joe it's me from the street in Minneapolis, and yes, I'm (I guess somewhat of?) a performer, and yes, I do have a big game tomorrow, so thank you," wrote the woman, whose Instagram bio describes her as a sports broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network.

She also made her own post about the encounter on Saturday, and reshared Jonas' video. "Don't worry, we've all been there," she assured the music superstar in the caption.

Earlier this month, Jonas shared another awkward run-in with a fan. In a TikTok video, he explained that he had just popped into a store where a security guard told him he looked "crazy in person”.

"I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" he remembered. "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person'."

