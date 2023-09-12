 Joe Jonas tears up on stage before singing song he wrote for estranged wife Sophie Turner : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Joe Jonas tears up on stage before singing song he wrote for estranged wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas tears up on stage before singing song he wrote for estranged wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement about their separation on Instagram

Joe Jonas tears up on stage before singing song he wrote for estranged wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in a throwback picture. File photo



IANS

Los Angeles, September 12

Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas shed a tear while thanking his fans before singing the song he wrote for his estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, has been on tour with his brothers over the last few weeks amid news of his divorce from the ‘Game of Thrones' actress, reports 'Female First UK'.

At his show at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, he told fans before he launched into a rendition of 'Hesitate': "Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family - I love you guys."

He walked around the stage and looked down at the ground while the crowd cheered him on, and video from one cinematographer showed him in close-up singing the lyrics to the song while a single tear rolled from his eye. During the moment Joe was singing the lines: "Time, time only heals if we work through it now, I promise we'll figure this out."

Here's a video from the performance:

As per 'Female First UK', Joe continued to sing the chorus along with brothers Nick and Kevin despite being overcome with emotion.

His parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr were watching in the audience and a clip showed Denise putting her hand over her mouth and shook her head as soon as her children began playing the song. Joe also told fans at the Saturday gig: "It's been a crazy week I just wanna say, look - if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. OK?"

He filed for divorce from Sophie, with whom he has daughter Willa, three, as well as another girl born last year, on 5 September, after four years of marriage.

The couple said in a joint statement at the time, obtained by 'Female First UK', "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Sources told Page Six, Joe has been "unhappy" for a while in his marriage to Sophie. One added: "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. The former couple – who have not revealed the name of their second daughter - eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 and said "I do" again at a more glamorous wedding in France later that year.

#Instagram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Haryana

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

3
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

4
India

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

5
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

6
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

7
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

8
Delhi

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

9
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

10
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed at Chakki Mor for 2 hours on Monday night

Don't Miss

View All
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Top News

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to larger bench

A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...

Stranded in India, Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Why do India and Canadian PM Trudeau do not share the best o...

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

He is detained while passing through a Manesar market

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeks 10 per cent additional GST on diesel vehicles as pollution tax

Union minister Nitin Gadkari walks back on proposal to levy extra tax on diesel vehicles

Says there is no such proposal currently under active consid...


Cities

View All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab from September 13 to 15, to inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway near Solan to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till September 25 in money laundering case

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor