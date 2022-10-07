John Abraham-backed 'Tara vs Bilal' gets a release date

PTI

Mumbai, October 7

Actor John Abraham on Friday announced his upcoming production "Tara Vs Bilal" will hit the cinema halls on October 14.

Directed by Samar Iqbal, the slice-of-life film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles.

Abraham, who is producing the project under his banner JA Entertainment alongside T-Series and TVB Films, took to Twitter to share the new release date of the film.

"We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal! In cinemas 28th October," the actor tweeted.

He shared this post on Instagram:

The movie was earlier set to arrive on October 14.

Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, "Tara Vs Bilal" is co-produced by Minnakshi Das and Shiv Chanana.

