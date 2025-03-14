John Abraham calls on EAM Jaishankar ahead of ‘The Diplomat’ release
Ahead of the release of his new film “The Diplomat”, Bollywood actor John Abraham on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed diplomacy, football, the northeast and the upcoming movie.
Directed by Shivam Nair, “The Diplomat” hits the theatres on Friday.
“An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds,” Jaishankar posted on X.
The minister also shared a couple of photos of the meeting, in which the two could be holding a jersey bearing the number 9 and the name ‘Jaishankar’.
“Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow. We discussed diplomacy, the North East and football among many other things. Truly an honour Sir! @DrSJaishankar @NEUtdFC #TheDiplomat,” Abraham wrote while sharing Jaishankar’s post on X.
According to Shivam Nair, best known for helming projects such as “Naam Shabana” and “Special Ops”, “The Diplomat” is a fascinating story in which Abraham plays an interesting role.
Inspired by real events, the film stars Abraham as a diplomat, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma played by Sadia Khateeb from Pakistan.