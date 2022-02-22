John Abraham dibs on Republic Day 2023 for action-thriller ‘Tehran’ in first-time collaboration with Dinesh Vijan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

John Abraham’s last outing was Satyameva Jayate where the actor played a triple role. Now, the actor has booked Republic Day 2023 for his next project. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the team announced its new film titled Tehran with John Abraham in the lead. It is directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

While much has not been revealed about the project, the announcement poster says it is inspired by true events. A view of the skyline of Tehran, the capital of Iran and one of the largest, most-populous cities in the world, there are skyscrapers and roads choc-a-block with traffic, the story is probably based in the capital city.

John Abraham shared the poster on his social media handle and wrote, “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next,#Tehran! Directed by#ArunGopalan, produced by#DineshVijan,@shobhnayadav,@sandeep_leyzell. Written by@writish1&@ashmakerz.”

It is the first collaboration between John Abraham and Dinesh Vijan.

In the past, Maddock Films has delivered some of the blockbuster including ‘Badlapur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’, ‘Mimi’. Among its upcoming projects, the project house has Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead and another yet-to-be-titled film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

On the professional front, John Abraham will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. He has Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh and Ek Villian Returns with Arjun Kapoor.

