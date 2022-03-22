John Abraham reveals that he will soon go off social media

In the second episode of Shilpa Shetty’s chat show Shape of You, John Abraham shared his strong inclination towards a social media detox. During his conversation with the host Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham revealed, “I don’t have any social media tool on my phone. I am not even on WhatsApp.”

The actor further shared that he belonged to old school and still preferred the traditional way of sending messages on phone. John added, “I am only on the traditional SMS of the stone age era. And very soon will be going off social media completely.”

Moreover, when asked if he’d like to disappear from the public’s eye, he strongly affirmed his interest in going off the grid.