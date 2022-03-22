John Abraham reveals that he will soon go off social media

In the second episode of Shilpa Shetty’s chat show Shape of You, John Abraham shared his strong inclination towards a social media detox. During his conversation with the host Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham revealed, “I don’t have any social media tool on my phone. I am not even on WhatsApp.”
The actor further shared that he belonged to old school and still preferred the traditional way of sending messages on phone. John added, “I am only on the traditional SMS of the stone age era. And very soon will be going off social media completely.”
Moreover, when asked if he’d like to disappear from the public’s eye, he strongly affirmed his interest in going off the grid.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...