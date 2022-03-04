John Abraham's 'Attack - Part 1' trailer to hit with full force on March 7

Mumbai, March 4
The trailer of the John Abraham-starrer 'Attack - Part 1 will hit the airwaves on Monday with the film booking April 1 for worldwide theatrical release. The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.
It tells the story of a daring rescue mission led by India's first Super Soldier played by John Abraham. John's character in the film undergoes radical cybernetic modifications to enhance his biomechanisms in order to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil.
The film, which has been produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions, has suffered multiple delays over the last two years owing to the pandemic. Originally scheduled to release on August 14, 2020, the film's shoot was suspended because of the pandemic.
As it prepared to hit the screens on January 28, 2022, the Covid omicron variant played spoilsport thereby pushing its release further.
Meanwhile, John also has 'Ek Villain Returns' up his sleeve along with 'Pathaan' the first look video of which was released recently. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims 3 soliders killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on nuclear plant
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
35 killed, over 80 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan
Rescue official says the blast occurred at Jamia mosque in Q...
Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur promises 30,000 news jobs, says state's debt remains point of worry
Tax-free ‘feel good’ budget though no major election sops
SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP SS Saini in all future cases
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the Punjab and Haryana HC ...