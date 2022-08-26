John Boyega says he is done with 'Star Wars', not returning to the franchise after racist backlash

ANI

Washington, August 26

Hollywood actor John Boyega, who portrayed the role of 'Finn' in Disney's 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, says he's ready to move on from the franchise.

According to Fox News, Boyega will appear in the upcoming movies 'The Woman King' and 'Breaking.' "At this point, I'm cool off it. I'm good off it," Boyega said on the SiriusXM show "Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang." "I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like '[Episode] VII' to '[Episode] IX' was good for me," he added.

Boyega continued, "To be fair, [with] the allies that I've found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I've been working with... versatility is my path." "Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I'm saying? It makes me feel like, 'Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.' Because when I started, it wasn't really a conversation you could bring up," Boyega said. "You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, let's just be silent. It wasn't a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support... for me, [it] fulfils my time where I didn't get the support." "It doesn't make me feel bitter at all. It makes me feel like sometimes you are that guy," he added. "And my dad taught me that. Sometimes you're not the guy to get the blessing and sometimes you are Moses, you know, you lead the people to the mountain, but you see the destination. You don't get to go in, you get others to go in. And that's where you get your happiness from. And for me to see other people accepted, and then at the same time to see that the studios now are like, 'Okay, cool. This is not an elephant-in-the-room conversation. We need to support our Black client.' It's fantastic."

Boyega also addressed the topic of racism in the galactic fanbase, citing Moses Ingram's recent experience in the Disney Plus series "Obi-Wan Kenobi." He complimented Ewan McGregor for his support of Ingram, who played the Inquisitor Reva in the series, but claimed Disney did not show him the same support when he faced bigotry in his lead role.

