John Cena shares cryptic post after he walked in nude at Oscars 2024, sparks frenzy across social media

John Cena’s bold appearance at the Oscars 2024 has sparked a frenzy across social media platforms. Walking onto the stage to present the award for Best Costume, Cena’s homage to the infamous 1974 Oscars streaker left the audience in shock.
While Cena has remained tight-lipped about his viral Oscars moment, he took to Instagram shortly afterward to share a cryptic post that has fans buzzing. The post features a still from Ridley Scott’s 2012 film ‘Prometheus’, showcasing the iconic ‘alien’ character known as the Engineer. This gesture has only added fuel to the speculation surrounding Cena’s headline-grabbing stunt.
In an interview with Variety, exec VP Rob Mills of the unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, shed light on the meticulous planning behind Cena’s nude appearance. Mills revealed that the team underwent rigorous preparations in a closed room to prevent any leaks.
To mitigate any risks, Cena was strategically outfitted to resemble a Ken doll.
