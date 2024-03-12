John Cena shares cryptic post after he walked in nude at Oscars 2024, sparks frenzy across social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

John Cena’s bold appearance at the Oscars 2024 has sparked a frenzy across social media platforms. Walking onto the stage to present the award for Best Costume, Cena’s homage to the infamous 1974 Oscars streaker left the audience in shock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

While Cena has remained tight-lipped about his viral Oscars moment, he took to Instagram shortly afterward to share a cryptic post that has fans buzzing. The post features a still from Ridley Scott’s 2012 film ‘Prometheus’, showcasing the iconic ‘alien’ character known as the Engineer. This gesture has only added fuel to the speculation surrounding Cena’s headline-grabbing stunt.

In an interview with Variety, exec VP Rob Mills of the unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, shed light on the meticulous planning behind Cena’s nude appearance. Mills revealed that the team underwent rigorous preparations in a closed room to prevent any leaks.

To mitigate any risks, Cena was strategically outfitted to resemble a Ken doll.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media