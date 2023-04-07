John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra onboard for Heads Of State

Hollywood star John Cena and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an interesting exchange on Twitter after the announcement of PC being roped in for the action film Heads Of State was made. The film has rounded up its cast with John, Priyanka and Idris Elba.

John welcomed Priyanka aboard as he tweeted: “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka responded to John Cena’s tweet as she wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo. @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba.” —IANS