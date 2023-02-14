John Legend all set to bring his music to India, 'a land reverberating with positivity'

Mumbai, February 14
American singer-record producer and EGOT inductee John Legend, is all set to perform in India on March 4 for an upcoming musical tour.
The musician will also be collaborating with rapper Raja Kumari for the tour.
Expressing his excitement to be performing for his Indian fans for the first time, John Legend said: "Music has the power of stirring people and inspiring change. It has the power to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking. I have always wanted to visit and bring my music to fans in India, a land reverberating with positivity and so much potential." The musical tour, organised by Walkers & Co., will be held in Gurugram and Mumbai.
The tour will kick off in Mumbai on March 4, at the Jio World Centre, after which the duo will head to Gurugram on March 5 for an encore at A DOT by GNH.
Walkers & Co., by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer (Non-Alcoholic), is a platform that celebrates collective progress through collaboration, co-creation, and community.
"To do that with a platform such as Walkers & Co. that celebrates collaboration, co-creation and community is the perfect way to do it. See you soon India", Legend added.
