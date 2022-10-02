John Travolta gets woken up by son's pupper in adorable Insta video

Los Angeles, October 2

John Travolta is under attack from a pair of paws! The 'Pulp Fiction' star is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The actor shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face, reports People magazine.

"This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta wrote alongside a video of the dog licking his face repeatedly. In the video, Travolta uses a bit of a baby voice with the animal, but his words are essentially undecipherable as he gets slobbered on by the aforementioned Peanut.

Watch the video:

According to People, Peanut appears to be a new name for the dog once known to the world as Mac N Cheese.

Travolta adopted her for his son after Jamie Lee Curtis brought her on stage as she honoured Betty White and her dedication to animal welfare during the Oscars In Memoriam segment this year.

The dog, along with a few other pups, was "dumped in a box outside" of an animal shelter, Paw Works co-founder Chad Atkins told People.

Travolta's Instagram isn't just full of puppy love. He also shares quite a few clips of Ben, including one of his children practising his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym.

In the clip posted in April, Ben uses monkey bars to swing across platforms, and Travolta appropriately added the caption "My Spider-Man Ben!" onto the video.

