John Travolta, Katherine Heigl joins Nick Vallelonga's rom-com 'That's Amore'

ANI
Washington, May 12
Actor John Travolta and Katherine Heigl will be seen in a romantic-comedy movie 'That's Amore' by director Nick Vallelonga.
As per a report by Deadline, a US-based media house, the film written and directed by Nick who is a two-time Academy Award winner is also in talks to cast 'Severance;' fame actor Christopher Walken.
The plot of the story moves around the character of Nick Venere (John) who has stopped participating in the dating game anymore and has made himself believe that he has not heard the word I love you yet from anyone and will not hear it ever. When he bumps into Patty Amore played by Heigl has her share of problems, as well.
Shy and introverted, she's filled with various tics and nervous habits. A secret from her past, combined with her over-protective father, has caused her to withdraw from the dating circle. Sooner they start sharing an immediate connection. When these two emotionally damaged people attempt to date one another, their families get involved, and the results are hilarious.
Further details of the movie which goes into production from August onwards will be shared at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
Tamara Birkemoe CEO of Palisades Park Pictures which will introduce the film to international buyers at Cannes said, "We could not be more excited to announce That's Amore! as the first title on PPP's slate," said CEO Tamara Birkemoe. "This film's unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets." The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case
Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia ...
Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer
The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...
Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed
Top court was hearing plea of senior civil judge cadre offic...
Maharashtra drops departmental enquiry-linked charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension
At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered agai...
Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months
Pilot of Dubai-Delhi flight had allowed a female friend in c...