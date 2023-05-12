John Travolta, Katherine Heigl joins Nick Vallelonga's rom-com 'That's Amore'

ANI

Washington, May 12

Actor John Travolta and Katherine Heigl will be seen in a romantic-comedy movie 'That's Amore' by director Nick Vallelonga.

As per a report by Deadline, a US-based media house, the film written and directed by Nick who is a two-time Academy Award winner is also in talks to cast 'Severance;' fame actor Christopher Walken.

The plot of the story moves around the character of Nick Venere (John) who has stopped participating in the dating game anymore and has made himself believe that he has not heard the word I love you yet from anyone and will not hear it ever. When he bumps into Patty Amore played by Heigl has her share of problems, as well.

Shy and introverted, she's filled with various tics and nervous habits. A secret from her past, combined with her over-protective father, has caused her to withdraw from the dating circle. Sooner they start sharing an immediate connection. When these two emotionally damaged people attempt to date one another, their families get involved, and the results are hilarious.

Further details of the movie which goes into production from August onwards will be shared at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Tamara Birkemoe CEO of Palisades Park Pictures which will introduce the film to international buyers at Cannes said, "We could not be more excited to announce That's Amore! as the first title on PPP's slate," said CEO Tamara Birkemoe. "This film's unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets." The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.

#John Travolta #Katherine Heigl