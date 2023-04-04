‘John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski open to making a fifth movie

John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski says he is open to working on a fifth film in the popular assassin series, starring Keanu Reeves. The fourth film in the franchise has already earned USD 245 million worldwide at the box-office in its second weekend run.

“It’s very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say ‘we want more’ and it’s not just a cash grab...,” Stahelski said in a new episode of Behind the Screen podcast series.

“John Wick 4 was shot around Japan, France, Jordan, Germany and New York. The new movie has been praised for action scenes set around Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and another on the 270 steps that lead to the hilltop Sacré Cœur Basilica in the French capital. The director was joined by cinematographer Dan Laustsen and editor Nathan Orloff on the podcast.

John Wick series centres around the eponymous assassin played by Reeves. The action franchise started with 2014’s John Wick, which followed a retired assassin who returns to the world he had left behind to avenge the killing of a pup, which was the final gift from his deceased wife. — PTI

All for Meryl Streep

Actor Shamier Anderson is keen to have Meryl Streep join the John Wick universe. The 31-year-old actor played Mr Nobody/Tracker in the action film John Wick: Chapter 4 and revealed that he has some idea about who he would love to see join the Keanu Reeves-starring franchise next. “Liam Neeson would be a great antagonist. I think Denzel Washington would be a crazy antagonist. It would be really interesting to see a female villain; Meryl Streep would be something different. So those are my top three choices, Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson and Meryl Streep,” he said. — IANS