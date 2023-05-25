John Wick: Chapter 4 to release on OTT

John Wick: Chapter 4 is all set for its OTT release on Lionsgate Play in India. Packed with high-speed car chases, intense gunfights, and Keanu Reeves, the new chapter will premiere on OTT on June 23.
Talking about his inspiration behind the film, director Chad Stahelski said, “I would just say it’s the conclusion to everything we’ve worked for in the last nine and a half years. Trying to tie in all three previous films into this one. It’s pretty cool when you get to travel the world, and I was always inspired by the early James Bond movies about how they took you places, made you really think about the world and places you wanted to go, and inspired you.”
