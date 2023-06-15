John Wick: Chapter 4 will premiere on Lionsgate Play on June 23

After a tremendous performance at the box office, Lionsgate Play brings Baba Yaga back with John Wick, Chapter 4, which is set to make its digital premiere in India on June 23. Dishing out some interesting details on the John Wick series, Keanu says, “Chad really hooked into this idea of trying to study John Wick through the situations of other characters, and he was really drawn to the good, the bad, and the ugly. And so enter Donnie Yen as Cain and Shamir Anderson as the tracker; we have Hiroyuki Sanada, who I worked with on 47 Ronin. He has a daughter who’s working with him. That’s the incomparable Rina Sawayama and then the antagonist of the piece, the Marquis, Bill Skarsgard.”