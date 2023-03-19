John Wick star Lance Reddick passes away at 60

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for The Wire and John Wick, is no more. The news of his demise was confirmed by his representative, Mia Hansen. Hansen informed that Reddick passed away on Friday morning “from natural causes.”
Reddick, 60, began his career in the 90s, with credits in shows like New York Undercover and The West Wing. He began earning roles in regional theatre and at 29, he applied— and was accepted — to Yale University to study drama. His The Wire
co-star Wendell Pierce paid him an emotional tribute.
Reddick was also among the SAG-nominated ensemble of One Night in Miami and worked on Resident Evil series, Corporate and American Horror Story.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment