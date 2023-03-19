John Wick star Lance Reddick passes away at 60

ANI

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for The Wire and John Wick, is no more. The news of his demise was confirmed by his representative, Mia Hansen. Hansen informed that Reddick passed away on Friday morning “from natural causes.”

Reddick, 60, began his career in the 90s, with credits in shows like New York Undercover and The West Wing. He began earning roles in regional theatre and at 29, he applied— and was accepted — to Yale University to study drama. His The Wire

co-star Wendell Pierce paid him an emotional tribute.

Reddick was also among the SAG-nominated ensemble of One Night in Miami and worked on Resident Evil series, Corporate and American Horror Story.